Kazakhstan takes bold step to improve water supply in Abai Region
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Over 10 billion tenge ($18 million) from recovered illegal assets has been allocated to develop a water supply system in Kazakhstan’s Abai region. Funded by the Special State Fund, the projects aim to improve infrastructure and access to clean water in rural districts and the city of Semei.
