USTDA reveals dates of mission visit to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) will organize a mission visit to Azerbaijan on April 15-22, the USTDA told Trend.

“The main objective of the upcoming USTDA visit to Azerbaijan is to further advance USTDA’s collaboration with the government of Azerbaijan on local infrastructure development. Key potential sectors include energy and digital infrastructure. USTDA’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan will be traveling with a team of USTDA-funded technical experts to engage with relevant representatives of the government to explore potential projects for USTDA support. The confirmed dates for the USTDA visit are April 15-22,” said the Agency.

USTDA said the intent of the visit is to engage local infrastructure stakeholders, primarily from the government, to explore potential opportunities to work together.