Azerbaijan increases sum of scholarships granted to students studying at higher educational institutions - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The sum of scholarships awarded to doctoral students, students studying in higher education, secondary specialized and vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan has been increased, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the sums of scholarships given from the state budget to doctoral students, and students studying at higher education, secondary specialized, and vocational education institutions have been determined as follows, starting from September 1, 2025:

Doctoral level:

For doctoral students preparing for Doctor of Science – 450 manat ($265.5);

For doctoral students preparing for PhD – 300 manat ($177);

In higher education institutions:

Master's level:

For students with academic scores 91–100 points – 240 manat ($141.6);

For students with academic scores 71–90 points – 180 manat ($106.2);

For students with academic scores 51–70 points – 120 manat ($70.8);

Bachelor's level (main, or basic, medical education):

For students with academic scores 91–100 points – 200 manat ($118);

For students with academic scores 71–90 points – 160 manat ($94.4);

For students with academic scores 51–70 points – 110 manat ($64.9);

In secondary specialized education institutions:

For students with academic scores 91–100 points – 110 manat ($64.9);

For students with academic scores 71–90 points – 90 manat ($53);

For students with academic scores 51–70 points – 70 manat ($41.3);

In vocational education institutions:

For students with academic scores “5” (high technical vocational education level 91–100 points) – 110 manat ($64.9);

For students with academic scores “4” and “5” (high technical vocational education level 71–100 points) – 90 manat ($53);

For students with academic scores “3”–“5” (high technical vocational education level 51–100 points) – 70 manat ($41.3).

Changes have been made to the decree “On the provision of scholarships to doctoral students, and students studying at higher education, secondary specialized, and vocational education institutions”.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the matters arising from this decree.

This decree will come into effect on September 1 this year.