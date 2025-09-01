President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Maldives in Tianjin (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TIANJIN, China, September 1. On September 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in Tianjin, China, Trend reports.

The President of the Maldives fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 and the discussions held during his meeting with the head of state, noting that the conference had been excellently organized.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev referred to their meeting in Baku, emphasizing that following the tasks set during those discussions, an Azerbaijani delegation visited the Maldives, where political consultations were held and cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment fields was discussed.

The leaders highlighted significant potential for boosting tourism and people-to-people connections between their countries. They discussed the importance of direct flights from Azerbaijan to the Maldives for tourism growth, simplifying visa procedures, promoting mutual investments, and expanding the legal and contractual framework.

President Mohamed Muizzu extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev for an official visit to the Maldives, which the Azerbaijani head of state warmly accepted.