AGF TROPHY 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. the AGF TROPHY 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 3 to 5, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Gymnasts from 15 countries took part in the three-day competition.

Azerbaijan was represented at this prestigious tournament by Azada Atakishiyeva, Fidan Gurbanli, Govhar Ibragimova, Kamilla Seydzade, Ayla Iskanderli, Nuray Muradli and Gulnur Mammadli.

On the first day of the tournament, gymnasts competing in the junior and senior age categories demonstrated their skills with a ball and hoop in an individual program, as well as with five balls in a group exercise program.

The awards ceremony for the team all-around winners in individual and group events took place on the second day. Azerbaijani gymnasts Kamilla Seyidzade and Fidan Gurbanli distinguished themselves with successful performances, winning silver medals in the team competition.

The gymnasts also demonstrated strong results on the final day of competition. In the junior age category, Azada Atakishiyeva won silver medal in the individual ball routine and gold medal in the ribbon routine. In the adult category, Govhar Ibragimova won a bronze medal in the hoop and ribbon program, and Fidan Gurbanli won silver in the ball program.

The tournament featured a variety of interactive competitions for spectators. The winners received tickets to the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held in Baku from April 17 to 19.