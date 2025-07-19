Azerbaijan-China trade turnover surges sharply in 6M2025
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached approximately $2.1 billion in the first half of the year, marking a nearly 28% increase compared to the same period last year. While exports to China grew more than fourfold, China also became Azerbaijan’s top import partner during this time.
