Turkmenistan greenlights OECD-backed reforms to boost transparency
Photo: OECD official website
Turkmenistan will join two key OECD agreements on tax transparency, strengthening its international financial integration. The decision aims to improve compliance with global standards and enhance cooperation in combating tax evasion.
