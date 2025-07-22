Kazakhstan calls for stronger SME role in industrial ecosystem
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at a government meeting that Kazakhstan will strengthen SME development around the mining and metallurgical complex. New industrial projects and digital tools are expected to improve efficiency, innovation, and local value creation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy