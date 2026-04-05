Türkiye’s annual inflation eases to 30% in March 2026, lowest in four years
Photo: The National Bank of Georgia
This marks the lowest annual inflation rate in four years, continuing the disinflation trend from the peak levels seen in 2024.
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