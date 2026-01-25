Tajikistan discloses transport sector investment in 2025
The growth in cargo and passenger transport, supported by significant investment projects, reflects Tajikistan’s expanding transport infrastructure and its contribution to overall economic development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy