KazMunayGas subsidiary passes American Petroleum Institute audit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. Munaitelecom, a subsidiary oilfield telecommunications service company of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company, has passed an audit by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and obtained the API Spec Q2 certificate, Trend reports via KMG.

API Spec Q2 is an international standard developed by the American Petroleum Institute, setting requirements for quality management systems for organizations providing services to the oil and gas industry.

This marks the second API Spec Q2 certification among KMG’s oilfield service assets. Earlier, a similar certificate was awarded to Mangystauenergomunay. The company noted that certification of other assets will continue throughout the year.

According to the KMG, the company is implementing a comprehensive development program for its oilfield service segment, aimed at modernizing infrastructure and improving operational efficiency. Key priorities include achieving break-even performance of service assets, advancing automation, and upgrading specialized equipment fleets and production facilities.

Munaitelecom is a subsidiary service organization of KazMunayGas, specializing in communications, telecommunications, automation, and metrology services for the oil and gas sector. The company provides support and maintenance of ICT infrastructure across KMG’s divisions.