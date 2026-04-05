Iran evaluates impact of strikes on energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Since February 28, Iran's energy sector has suffered damage worth more than 250 trillion rials (about $191 million) as a result of U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes on Iran, Iranian Deputy Energy Minister and CEO of TAVANIR, Mustafa Rajabi Mashhadi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, 1,900 cases of US and Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian electricity sector have been recorded. The serious consequences of these incidents were eliminated by employees of the electric power sector.

Rajabi Mashhadi said the damage, which mainly affected Tehran province, resulted in power outages lasting a maximum of one hour.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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