New group of ex-IDPs back to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The families who arrived in Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district have received keys to their houses, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families who moved to the settlement, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided details about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and items and to report such situations to the relevant agencies if they encounter them.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and other officials. The families happily received the keys and settled into their homes.

To note, at this stage, a cohort of 16 familial units, encompassing a total of 55 individuals, is in the process of reintegrating into the ancestral settlement.

The families had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, over a three-decade span due to the Armenian incursion into the district. All necessary conditions have been created for the families to settle in their homes.

