Next group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 21. The families who arrived in Aghdam city within the next group of former IDPs have been presented with the keys to their new apartments, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 92 families comprising 332 Aghdam residents have returned to their homeland. Prior to that, they temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs attended the ceremony.

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15:25

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, has arrived in Aghdam city, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

The group consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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06:29

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

At this stage, 92 families, comprising 332 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

The former IDPs returning to the native land thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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