New group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (UPDATE)

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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The families who returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavend within the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been presented with keys to their houses, Trend reports.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employees informed them in detail about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and objects, and to report such situations to the relevant agencies if they encounter them.

The key-handing ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

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07:09

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Khanoba, Trend reports.

At this stage, 39 families (176 people) have been sent to Khojavend city, 16 families (63 people) to Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (60 people) to Khanoba village.

The former IDPs returning to their native land thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.