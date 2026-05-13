Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament highlights growing relations with Slovakia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations have elevated to the level of strategic partnership, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said in a joint press statement with Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši, Trend reports.

"Raši’s visit to Azerbaijan demonstrates that interparliamentary relations between the two countries are at a high level. In fact, all the visits are the result of a consistent approach which we demonstrate in the development of our interparliamentary relations. We have a common position regarding the further expansion of these ties," the speaker said.

She noted that cooperation between parliaments is part of Azerbaijani-Slovak relations.

"Relations between our countries have developed significantly in recent years and have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. Mutual visits and meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia are an indicator of the active political dialogue between the two countries. This dialogue allows the leaders to discuss the current state of relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

If we look at various aspects of bilateral relations, we see that successful cooperation is already underway in areas such as economics, trade, energy, and defense. At the same time, it is important to emphasize the significant potential for further expansion of relations in other areas.

Work is also underway to expand the legal framework. Cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is particularly important in terms of further strengthening ties between our peoples," she said.

Gafarova informed that at the meeting of delegations held today, interparliamentary relations were discussed in detail and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments was signed.

"This document will lead to the further expansion of our ties. It covers a number of important areas concerning cooperation between friendship groups, relevant committees, delegations to international organizations, and parliamentary offices," she explained.

The speaker added that Raši will visit the liberated lands.

"This will be his second visit to Karabakh. The scale of the restoration work carried out in Karabakh since 2022 will pleasantly surprise him. The Slovak parliamentary delegation will also visit the Bash Garvand village in the Aghdam district. This village is being built by Slovak companies. We highly appreciate Slovakia's support in the restoration of Karabakh. This village will serve as an example of Azerbaijani-Slovak friendship in the liberated lands," Gafarova concluded.

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