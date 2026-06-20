Azerbaijan transits shipment of Russian wheat to Armenia (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 12:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The process of supplying 7 wagons of wheat weighing 490 tons from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan has been completed, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The wheat cargo was sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik station.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 30,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite (a type of hard coal), 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia.

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12:03

Another batch of wheat will be delivered from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC says.

According to ADY, 7 laden wagons containing Russian wheat with a total weight of 490 tons will be dispatched today from the Bilajari station to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite (a type of hard coal), 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia.

Will be updated

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Azərbaycan tranziti ilə Ermənistana 30 min tondan çox taxıl göndərilib (YENİLƏNİB)

Bakı. Trend:

Rusiyadan Ermənistana Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə 7 vaqondan ibarət, çəkisi 490 ton olan buğdanın tədarük prosesi həyata keçirilib.

Trend-in müxbirinin stansiyadan verdiyi xəbərə görə, buğda yükü Biləcəri stansiyasından Böyük Kəsik istiqamətinə göndərilib.

Qeyd edək ki, indiyədək Rusiyadan Ermənistana Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə 30 min tondan çox taxıl, 7 min tondan çox gübrə, 133 ton alüminium, 68 ton qarabaşaq və 414 ton antrasit göndərilib.

Xatırladaq ki, tranzitlə yanaşı, Azərbaycandan Ermənistana neft məhsulları da ixrac olunur. İndiyədək Azərbaycandan Ermənistana 13 min tondan çox dizel, 4 min tondan çox Aİ-92 və Aİ-95 benzini ixrac olunub.

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11:50

Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə Rusiya mənşəli buğda Ermənistana göndəriləcək.

Bu barədə "Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları" (ADY) QSC-nin Mətbuat Xidmətinin məlumatında qeyd olunub.

ADY-nin məlumatına görə, bu gün Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə ümumi çəkisi 490 ton olan 7 vaqon yüklü Rusiya mənşəli buğda Biləcəri stansiyasından Ermənistana yola salınacaq.

Qeyd edək ki, indiyədək Rusiyadan Ermənistana Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə 29 min tondan çox taxıl, 7 min tondan çox gübrə, 414 ton antrasit (daş kömür növü) 133 ton alüminium və 68 ton qarabaşaq göndərilib.

Xatırladaq ki, tranzitlə yanaşı, Azərbaycandan Ermənistana neft məhsulları da ixrac olunur. İndiyədək Azərbaycandan Ermənistana 13 min tondan çox dizel, 979 ton Aİ-92 benzini və 2955 ton Aİ-95 benzini ixrac olunub.

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