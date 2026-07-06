New group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village (UPDATE)

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JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 6. The next group of former internally displaced persons has arrived home to Shukurbayli village of the Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 46 families, comprising 223 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

The relocated families represent families who had been temporarily settled in different regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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07:29

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 46 families, comprising 223 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.