New group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village (UPDATE)

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JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 6. The families who arrived in Shukurbayli village within the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been presented with the keys to their houses, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

After welcoming the families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

At this stage, 223 people (46 families) were relocated to Shukurbayli. Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

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14:50

The next group of former internally displaced persons has arrived home to Shukurbayli village of the Jabrayil district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 46 families, comprising 223 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

The relocated families represent families who had been temporarily settled in different regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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07:29

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 46 families, comprising 223 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.