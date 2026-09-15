Next group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 06:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in the city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Guzeykhirman, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 33 families (135 people) have been presented with keys to their apartments in Khojavend, 9 families (44 people) in Girmizi Bazar, and 8 families (41 people) in Guzeykhirman.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, attended the key-handover ceremonies.

Today, a total of 220 people, comprising 50 families, returned to the Khojavend district.

xxx

06:57

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Guzeykhirman.

At this stage, 33 families (135 people) are returning to Khojavend, 9 families (44 people) to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and 8 families (41 people) to the village of Guzeykhirman.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.