Azerbaijan evacuates tractor driver injured by Aghdam landmine to Mingachevir (Update)

Other News Materials 18 December 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ A tractor driver who hit a mine in Aghdam was taken to a hospital in Mingachevir, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, tractor driver Malik Mammadov, who was working in a field in the village of Chamanli, was taken to the hospital in Mingachevir after initial examination and treatment in Aghdam.

The mine incident took place at around 22:00 (GMT+4) on December 17, 2025, in the Chamalli village area of the liberated Aghdam district. The resident was injured when his tractor hit a mine while he was sowing onions in the field.

The incident is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

