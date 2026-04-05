Turkmen branch of China’s CNPC bids tender for heat exchanger supply and installation
China National Petroleum Corporation International Ltd. in Turkmenistan has announced a tender for the supply and installation of a tubular heat exchanger for gas processing facilities in the Bagtyyarlyk contract area. Applications are accepted within seven days.
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