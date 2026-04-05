Agriculture drives higher Turkmen exchange external quotations value
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations at the Turkmen commodity exchange slightly increased compared to the previous session, supported by strong growth in the agriculture sector, while light industry declined and other categories remained unchanged.
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