Turkmen exchange external quotations rise amid agriculture-driven growth
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan increased compared to the previous session, driven by a sharp rise in the agriculture sector, while petrochemicals, mechanical engineering and light industry remained unchanged and no activity was recorded in construction materials.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy