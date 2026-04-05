Turkmen exchange external quotations rise amid agriculture-driven growth

Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan increased compared to the previous session, driven by a sharp rise in the agriculture sector, while petrochemicals, mechanical engineering and light industry remained unchanged and no activity was recorded in construction materials.

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