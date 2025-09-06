Kazakhstan achieves significant progress in winter feed stockpiling
Kazakhstan is actively preparing livestock feed for the 2025 - 2026 winter, with 91 percent of hay and over 100 percent of haylage already secured. Several regions have met or exceeded targets, ensuring stable feed supply and livestock well-being across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy