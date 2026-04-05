American planes and helicopters shot down in Isfahan province - Iranian Armed Forces (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Two Black Hawk fighter jets and a C130 military transport plane were shot down over Isfahan province while attempting to rescue the pilot of an American F15 fighter jet, the Iranian Armed Forces' Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, Iran has prepared a joint operation to counter the US military operation. The operation involved air forces, ground troops, volunteer units, the Basij, and police.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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