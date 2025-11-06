Baku wraps up public discussion titled "Return to Western Azerbaijan" (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ A public dialogue centered on the “Return to Western Azerbaijan” has finished at the Baku Convention Center, organized by the Agency for State Support to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The moderator of the meeting, chairman of the "Simurg" Azerbaijani Cultural Association, Professor Fuad Mammadov, congratulated the participants on the upcoming Victory Day and National Flag Day, as well as Constitution Day.

Mammadov said that President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) dedicated to its 80th anniversary determine new challenges and duties before NGO representatives.

The speakers at the public discussion on the topic of "Return to Western Azerbaijan" included Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs Aygun Aliyeva, Member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum Zaur Ibrahimli, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Cartographers" Public Union Mugabil Bayramov, Head of the "Constitution" Research Foundation Alimammad Nuriyev, Chairperson of the Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation Sevda Tahirli, Representative of the Azerbaijan Young Teachers Association Parvina Gadimova, and Chairman of the "Chapar-National Heritage Research Center" Public Union Dilgam Ahmad.

During the public discussions, NGOs held discussions on various aspects of the topic of "Return to Western Azerbaijan".

A decision was made to expand the discussions in this direction in the localities.

