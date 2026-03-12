Russian humanitarian aid for Iran departs from Azerbaijani border (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Trucks carrying humanitarian aid sent by Russia to Iran via Azerbaijan have departed from the Astara state border checkpoint to the neighboring country, Trend reports.

Trend reports that the trucks have already crossed the border.

15:41

The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carrying humanitarian aid to Iran has landed at Lankaran airport in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The cargo, which weighs over thirteen tons, includes essential medicines and medical supplies.

From the Astara state border, vehicles are being dispatched to the checkpoint for the onward shipment of the aid to Iran.

On March 11, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the prompt assistance provided in the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, as well as for the conditions created for the transit of humanitarian aid sent by his country through Azerbaijani territory to Iran.