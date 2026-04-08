Azerbaijani and Kazakh foreign ministers discuss Middle Corridor (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev have discussed the Middle Corridor, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The one-on-one meeting between the ministers then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic relations, and widely discussed issues arising from these relations, as well as the regional situation.

Besides, the meeting emphasized that the dynamics of mutual visits at the highest levels have made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The meeting noted that cooperation between the two countries has intensified in recent years and has become a multifaceted cooperation format covering the economy, trade, energy, industry, transport-logistics, digitalization and technology, agriculture, tourism, culture, humanitarian and education.

Mutual investments, including the creation of an investment fund worth $300 million, were noted as an important direction in the development of economic cooperation.

The meeting especially emphasized that the existing potential for increasing mutual trade turnover, implementing joint projects in the non-oil sector, and strengthening regional connections creates broad opportunities for the future development of cooperation.

The meeting underscored the strategic importance of cooperation on the Middle Corridor, and pointed out that this route contributes to the increase in freight traffic between Europe and Asia, and that strengthening transit potential is an important direction.

The development of intensive dialogue with the Central Asian region, including cooperation within the C6 format, was discussed.

In addition, the prospects for further expansion of cooperation within international and regional platforms, especially within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), were discussed, and strengthening mutual support mechanisms on these platforms was in the spotlight.

The parties expressed serious concern about the tension in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts only through diplomatic means. The ceasefire reached between Iran and the U.S. was welcomed.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the reconstruction and reconstruction activities carried out in our liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons.

Gratitude was expressed for the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, built with the support of the Kazakh side in the liberated city of Fuzuli.

The meeting also involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

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