Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold discussions on economic cooperation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting between the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Laziz Kudratov.

The meeting emphasized successfully continuing friendly and strategic partnership relations between the countries, and noted the importance of mutual projects in strengthening the economic cooperation.

Additionally, the parties discussed expanding mutual investments and trade turnover, implementing joint investment and infrastructure projects, as well as cooperation in the industrial sector.

According to the State Customs Committee, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the first three months of this year amounted to $89.9 million. The data shows that this figure is $7.4 million, or 7.6%, lower than the figure for the same period in 2025.