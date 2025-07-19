Kyrgyzstan broadens green cooperation talks with Japan’s Marubeni

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 19. Kyrgyzstan and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation are advancing discussions on joint projects in climate resilience, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Sanzhar Bolotov met with a delegation from Marubeni to explore cooperation opportunities in key areas of green development. The Japanese side was represented by Shinozaki Ippei, General Manager of the company’s representative office in Astana, and Mizuki Saito, Senior Commercial Manager for the Middle East and Africa.

In the course of the talks, the sides examined potential models for partnership and discussed Marubeni’s participation in climate-related initiatives in Kyrgyzstan. The dialogue highlighted interest in concrete implementation pathways for projects that could improve the country’s adaptation to climate change.

The expanded-format meeting brought together representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture, the National Investment Agency, and the Green Energy Fund of Kyrgyzstan. This multisectoral engagement reflects the country’s growing commitment to mobilizing foreign investment for environmental and energy transformation.

As a next step, the parties agreed to continue technical consultations and jointly identify pilot projects suitable for implementation in the near future.