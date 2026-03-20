Uzbekistan reveals sectoral structure of bank lending

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 20. Uzbekistan revealed the sectoral structure of commercial bank lending, showing a shift toward consumer and service-oriented segments, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

According to the data, loans to individuals remained the dominant driver of credit growth, rising by 23% to 221,935 billion soums ($18.30 billion) as of February 1, 2026, and expanding their share in total lending to 36%.

Strong growth was also recorded in agriculture, where lending increased by 22% to 60,936 billion soums ($5.02 billion), and in construction and logistics, both of which surged by 47% to 19,389 billion soums ($1.60 billion) and 6,099 billion soums ($0.50 billion), respectively. The data points to rising investment activity in infrastructure and supply chains.

In contrast, lending to industry declined by 6% to 143,739 billion soums ($11.85 billion), with its share dropping sharply from 29% to 24%, highlighting a shift in credit allocation away from the industrial sector. Housing and community services also contracted, falling by 13%.

Other sectors expanded by 30%, while trade and public services grew by 15%, and transport and communication showed marginal growth of 3%, indicating uneven dynamics across the economy.

Meanwhile, total loans issued by commercial banks in Uzbekistan reached 610,381 billion soums ($50.33 billion), marking a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.