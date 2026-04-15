Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss expansion of economic cooperation (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with delegations led by Rebecca Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, and Sarah Leming, the Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), to discuss expansion of economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the discussions centered on expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, with a particular focus on opportunities for American companies to participate in key national initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, it was highlighted during the meeting that bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, with both sides noting a strong and enabling environment for deepening economic ties. The importance of making more effective use of existing cooperation potential was also emphasized.

The talks covered a broad range of areas, including energy corridors, the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) initiative, and collaboration under the economic and commercial pillars of the Strategic Partnership Charter. The sides also examined potential involvement of United States companies in infrastructure and transport projects, alongside emerging opportunities in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other priority sectors.

In addition, the meeting addressed the promotion of mutual investment flows and the expansion of cooperation in innovation and advanced technologies. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening economic and trade relations and advancing joint projects.

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Azerbaijan and the United States held talks on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the delegations led by Rebecca Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, and Sarah Leming, the Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. During the meeting, we highlighted the elevation of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to the level of a strategic partnership and the favorable environment created to strengthen economic relations.

We also discussed the energy corridors, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the economic and commercial components of the Strategic Partnership Charter, as well as opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in infrastructure, transport, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other priority projects being implemented in our country," the publication reads.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration, with the participation of the President of the U.S., Donald Trump. The document provides for the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) as part of the restoration of regional relations. In addition, the foreign ministers of the two countries initialed an Agreement on “Peace and Inter-State Relations.”

In January 2026, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project.

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