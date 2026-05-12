Next group of ex-IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, May 12. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been presented with keys to their apartments in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, the district's Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavend village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) have returned to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.

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14:07

As many as 18 families has reurned to their native lands within the framework of relocation of the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Azerbaijan's Khojavend, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) have returned to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) have returned to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.

The residents will be given keys to the apartments they will live in.

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12:57

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has set off for Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, the district's Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavend village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The relocating families had previously been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) are being relocated to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.