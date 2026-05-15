New wave of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli village (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 07:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off in the morning has arrived in Shukurbeyli village of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 453 people (107 families) were resettled in Shukurbeyli village.

A total of 2,522 people (615 families), including residents from the villages of Shikhaliaghali and Dajal, as well as the Mahmudlu settlement, are planned to be resettled in Shukurbeyli.

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07:20

On May 15, another resettlement convoy was sent to the city of Zangilan and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 5 families consisting of 26 people are being relocated to Zangilan city, 107 families consisting of 453 people to Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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