Azerbaijan dispatches another batch of diesel fuel to Armenia (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted on 15:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. A total of 984 tons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia have been dispatched from Bilajari Station, Trend reports.

As many as 17 railcars of the diesel fuel were bound for Boyuk-Kasik station.

The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia.

So far, Azerbaijan has exported more than 12,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Fuel exports to this country began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of RON-95 automotive fuel were supplied to Armenia.

According to the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025, transportation in this direction continues after the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which have been in force since the occupation period.

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15:01

Another shipment of petroleum products will be sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia today, Trend reports.

According to the information, 984 tons of diesel fuel, consisting of 17 railcars, will be sent to Armenia.

The train will depart from Bilajari Station bound for Boyuk-Kasik.

Will be updated