Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation re-elects Shahin Mustafayev as its president (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, has been re-elected as President of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

This was announced in the federation's statement.

According to the statement, Mustafayev, who has led the federation since 2014, will continue his effective work over the next 4 years to further develop table tennis in Azerbaijan, achieve greater success for athletes on the international stage, and cultivate promising new players.

In the early 1950s, the Baku table tennis section was established in Azerbaijan, followed by the founding of the Republic Table Tennis Federation. From that time on, various competitions in this sport began to be held across the country. V. Lazorkin and R. Yashagina were the first champions of the city of Baku.

Shahin Mustafayev was elected president of the federation in 2014.

The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation has been a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)—which unites national federations from 207 countries—since 1995, the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU)—comprising 56 European national federations—and the Eastern European League since 2007. The Azerbaijani national table tennis team began competing in European Championships in 1996 and in World Championships in 1997. The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation has established close working relationships with numerous foreign federations, including the Russian Table Tennis Federation.