Azerbaijan expands locomotive fleet with Chinese-made engines (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC has presented 7 new AC50-type freight locomotives purchased from China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The locomotives, manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

The new mainline locomotives will be commissioned to modernize ADY’s locomotive fleet and expand its freight transport capabilities.

The AC50 model locomotives are equipped with modern traction, control, and safety systems. Possessing high tractive power, these locomotives enable the safe and efficient operation of heavy-tonnage and longer freight trains.

The maintenance interval for the locomotives is set at 90 days. The locomotives feature a main compressed air reservoir capacity of 2,000 liters and are equipped with two compressors.

Furthermore, two locomotives can be coupled together and operated by a single locomotive crew. This capability facilitates the transport of larger cargo volumes, enhances operational efficiency in handling heavy-tonnage trains, and allows for more effective locomotive utilization.

The AC50 model meets the International Union of Railways (UIC) Stage IIIA environmental standards and is suitable for use in areas subject to specific emission requirements.

The new locomotives are intended for use in freight transport along international transport corridors. It should be noted that ADY is continuing its efforts to modernize its locomotive fleet and to organize the growing freight transport along international transport corridors more efficiently and safely. Negotiations are currently underway regarding the acquisition of an additional 14 freight locomotives.