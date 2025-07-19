Initial potential of Zangezur corridor estimated at 15 million tons of cargo - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. We estimate the initial potential of the Zangezur corridor at 15 million tons of cargo, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“We are practically completing the construction of the railway up to the junction with our borders with Armenia and Iran. Probably in less than a year – possibly even by spring next year – the Azerbaijani section of this railway will be completed,” the head of state noted.

“The implementation of the Zangezur corridor will, in essence, open another route of the North-South corridor – not only the one everyone talks about, from Russia through Azerbaijan to Iran via Rasht, but also through East Zangezur and other parts of the Zangezur region to Iran, further extending to Türkiye. Therefore, vast opportunities are emerging to increase the volume of cargo transportation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.