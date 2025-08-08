Uzbekistan, China engage in talks to enhance cooperation in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. Saidkomil Saidnazirkhanov, Head of Foreign Economic Relations at Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce, met with Liu Xinqi, Deputy Commissioner of China’s Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring joint projects, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of the XPCC, Liu Zhongguo, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and China. He noted that a number of joint projects are being planned in strategic sectors such as construction, agriculture, textiles, tourism, software development, and information technology.

In response, Saidnazirkhanov presented detailed information about Uzbekistan’s investment potential, as well as the favorable conditions the country offers for foreign investors. Both parties expressed mutual interest in further developing trade and economic cooperation and agreed to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, established in 1954, is a unique Chinese state organization tasked with land reclamation, border security, and economic development. The XPCC has an annual turnover of $52 billion, operates 14 divisions and 22 development zones, and employs approximately 3.6 million people.