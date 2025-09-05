Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance holds next deposit auction

On September 5, 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan held a deposit auction to strategically allocate 200 million manat from the state treasury to domestic banks. The funds were distributed to two leading banks for 28 days at a weighted average yield of 7 percent. This move aims to optimize resource management based on the banks’ capitalization ratios and asset portfolios.

