Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance holds next deposit auction
On September 5, 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan held a deposit auction to strategically allocate 200 million manat from the state treasury to domestic banks. The funds were distributed to two leading banks for 28 days at a weighted average yield of 7 percent. This move aims to optimize resource management based on the banks’ capitalization ratios and asset portfolios.
