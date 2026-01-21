Former IDPs in Azerbaijan's Khankendi receive keys to native homes (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, January 21. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who returned to Khankendi city received keys to their houses, Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

As many as 36 families (162 people) of the former IDPs from Khankendi, who had temporarily settled in various regions of the country, returned to their native land.

Their return to Khankendi after 35 years was greeted with great enthusiasm. First, the national anthem was played. The souls of Azerbaijani martyrs who liberated their native lands were commemorated with respect in the city.

Presenting the keys to their new apartments to the residents, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov said that large-scale restoration and construction work is being carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. These areas are being revived in a short period of time, modern living spaces, social infrastructure facilities, roads, schools, healthcare and cultural institutions are being restored and built.

Gahramanov emphasized that within the framework of the “Great Return” state program, the phased return of internally displaced persons to their native lands is ensured, and this process is always in the focus of the state's attention. He noted that the main goal is to provide people with safe, comfortable and decent living conditions, as well as to form a sustainable economic and social life in the region.

During his speech, Gahramanov congratulated the families on their return to their native lands and wished them a prosperous life. Among the residents who returned to their homes, the martyred father Kamran Nasirov spoke about these historical moments and the happiness of returning to their homeland. Another resident of Khankendi, Nadir Rashidov, who spoke, also said that he had been waiting for this moment for years and that he bowed before Azerbaijani heroic sons who made these days possible. ANAMA specialists also called on residents to follow safety rules.

The first return to the city of Khankendi is considered an important milestone in the restoration of life in the region and ensuring sustainable settlement.

