U.S. Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan's Qarabağ FC on victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The U.S. Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabağ FK on its impressive victory against Eintracht in the UEFA Champions League match, the embassy's post on its social media account said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is noted that this game was a strong performance that showcased determination, teamwork, and the growing strength of Azerbaijani football on the European stage.

''As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup this year, moments like this highlight how football continues to unite fans and nations across the globe,'' the post reads.

Meanwhile, Qarabağ defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League 7th round match held in Baku on January 21, 2025.