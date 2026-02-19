First group of ex-IDPs gets house keys in Azerbaijan's Khanabad village (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 12:59

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, February 19. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Khanabad village in the Khojaly district was presented with the keys to their apartments, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

In the first stage, 38 families (154 people) returned to the village.

Previously, they had temporarily settled in various regions of the country for many years.

13:36

12:59

The phased relocation of residents to Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation continues as part of the "Great Return" program, Trend’s local correspondent reports.

In addition, a group of families from the Dordyol area of the Aghdam district has been sent to Khanabad village in the Khojaly district.

These families had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country for many years.

