Azerbaijan reveals total volume of natural gas supply to Europe via TAP (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. More than 56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to date, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

According to information, the meeting between the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Luca Schieppati, Managing Director, TAP AG on the eve of the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council highlighted an important role of TAP, a strategic infrastructure project integrated into the energy networks of Europe and the Balkans, in ensuring reliable energy supply.

The pipeline's capacity is expected to increase by an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters as part of the completion of the first phase of the TAP expansion in early 2026. The meeting noted that the development of the natural gas market and changes in demand are currently being assessed, and the mandatory market testing phase for the next expansion is planned to begin in the first quarter of next year.

TAP provides direct transportation of natural gas produced from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to European markets.

The construction of TAP was completed in October 2020. The total length of TAP is 878 km, of which 550 km runs through northern Greece, 215 km through Albania, 105 km along the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km through Italy. The supply of Azerbaijani gas to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria through TAP began on December 31, 2020.

TAP has commissioned additional long-term transmission capacity under a new gas transportation agreement (Gas Transportation Agreement – ​​GTA) from January 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel