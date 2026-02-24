Azerbaijan and U.S. company discuss promising economic collaboration (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation led by Matt Gibson, Global Head of Client Business for Asset and Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, the statement of the Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the productive partnership between Azerbaijan and the company. It was noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for investors, supported by a favorable business environment, macroeconomic stability, and strong foreign exchange reserves.

The discussion also covered the reforms being implemented in the country, policies aimed at diversifying the economy, development of the non-oil sector, and the digital development agenda. It was emphasized that economic priorities defined in line with global challenges create favorable conditions for strategic investments.

The parties reviewed prospects for cooperation across various sectors of the economy.