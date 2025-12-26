President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington holds great value for bilateral...(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington holds great value for bilateral ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that actions taken in line with the foreign policy course set by President Aliyev have a systematic character.

“This year, positive dynamics have accompanied U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. Continuity is particularly important. Relations on both bilateral and multilateral bases, as well as our leadership in international organizations where we take the initiative, will continue,” he added.

Bayramov also emphasized that during the Washington meeting, an agreement was reached regarding the suspension of the 907th amendment.

“We consider maintaining this amendment unnecessary. Concrete steps must be taken for its complete abolition,” the minister added.