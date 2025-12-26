Azerbaijan's relations with European countries continue through bilateral dialogue - FM (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan's relations with European countries continued through bilateral dialogue, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that relations with China and Vietnam also reached a new level during the year.

"Azerbaijan's diplomatic contacts regarding the situation in the Middle East and Gaza have been continued," the minister added.

The minister noted that, following a 13-year hiatus, the embassy in Syria has been restored. He also highlighted that legislation has been adopted to open an embassy in Bahrain.

