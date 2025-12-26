Azerbaijani FM highlights Armenia’s lack of progress on Nakhchivan link (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Armenia has not taken any steps to establish a connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press conference reviewing the year’s foreign policy developments, Trend reports.

An agreement to create a link between Azerbaijan’s main territory and Nakhchivan was reached in 2020.

“Armenia has long failed to take any action in this direction. Azerbaijan has completed the majority of the work on its side. The railway under construction will reach the border next year,” the minister added.

According to him, he prefers not to speculate on Armenia’s failure to take concrete steps in this direction, noting that both internal factors and external influences may be at play.

“Armenia has already undertaken certain commitments within the framework of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

At present, representatives of the United States involved in this issue are holding negotiations with Armenia in a bilateral format. However, we have clearly communicated Azerbaijan’s legitimate interests and expect them to be duly taken into account. Ultimately, both the entry and exit points of TRIPP are located on Azerbaijani territory, and without Azerbaijan’s cooperation, the implementation of this project is not possible,” he said.

16:36

