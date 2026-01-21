Heydar Aliyev Center set to host 'Superheroes of Wildlife' exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ "The Superheroes of Wildlife" exhibition will be held soon at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

On February 4, an exhibition of works by renowned artists who create impressive public art - UK and Australian sculptors Gillie and Marc Schattner - will open at the center.

Gillie and Marc, renowned for their unwavering commitment to wildlife protection, have transformed art into a powerful medium for advocating nature conservation. Their exhibition, The Superheroes of Wildlife, to be showcased in Baku, will once again highlight the pressing challenges faced by wildlife, offering both a courageous and optimistic outlook.

The exhibition, featuring both small and large sculptures alongside paintings, invites viewers to reflect on the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding the natural world. Through this artistic expression, a vital message will be conveyed globally: to envelop wildlife in compassion and to actively strive for its preservation.

Gillie and Marc Schattner’s serendipitous encounter on a film set in Hong Kong in 1990 marked the beginning of an extraordinary partnership. At the time, Gillie was a model and Marc a creative director; just seven days after meeting, they were married. Described by The New York Times as “the most successful and prolific public art creators in New York history,” the couple has since made an indelible mark on the global art scene. Their monumental sculptures have graced over 250 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and Shanghai, becoming emblematic of their creative vision.

